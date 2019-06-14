Computer coding workshop at B-Hub tomorrow

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A workshop on computer coding, robotic designing, IOT and physical computing will be organised for children on Saturday from 10 am-12.30 pm at B-Hub, Nalanchira. The main objective of the programme is to promote innovation from an early age.

The session will help the children to face problems and build computational thinking through computer programming.

They will be introduced to specially designed hardware and games through which computational thinking is induced. The workshop will be held at different levels with the aim of helping children to face and solve real-world problems using computer programming and electronic designing.