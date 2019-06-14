Dreams do come true: Ritwik Baiju

Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Ritwik Baiju feels blessed that he was born to movie buff parents.

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Ritwik Baiju feels blessed that he was born to movie buff parents. “Never in my dreams, I thought I would be working behind the screens in future while watching films sitting on my father’s lap,” said Ritwik. “I always wanted to be on screen when I was young, but as I grew up, the scenes behind the camera grabbed my attention. Thus I began to concentrate on direction,” said Ritwik. With his passion for directing movies, Ritwik joined St Joseph College of Communication to pursue a graduation in multimedia. Later he joined Loyola college, Chennai, for his higher studies. 

Ritwik’s 29-minute long documentary ‘Jeevanulla Swanaghal’ is all set to release at Kalabhavan Theatre on Saturday at 9 am. The documentary talks about the story of Kollam based software-engineer Jeevan B Manoj, who is working in Bengaluru. Manoj is suffering from a disorder termed Osteogenesis Imperfecta or Brittle Bone disease. “I have been seeing Manoj since childhood. He has been always a source of inspiration. Manoj has scored good marks throughout his academics and turned a software engineer fighting all odds” said Ritwik on the reason for choosing Manoj for his documentary. Manoj is also an artist and a voracious non-fiction reader.

The documentary has covered the life of Manoj right from his childhood to studies, the places he worked, and even the story behind his wheelchair. “In spite of his issues, Manoj lives like a normal human being. This is why he constantly denied to document his story” said Ritwik. The documentary is produced by Future Cinema. The cinematography is done by Aswin Nandakumar and editing by Aravind Manmadhan. Sidhartha Pradeep did the music Anand Babu was in charge of sound design. Sync Sound is done by Rama Bhadran and Arun Kumar.

Ritwik entered the industry by working as an assistant director for the movie Ritu. Later he worked in movies like Pattom Pole, Action Hero Biju, Nonsense and Oru Njayarazhcha. Short films directed by him include Rope, Chilappol Chilar, and Pakalukalude Rani. Citing the directors who have influenced Ritwik said, “People like  Adoor Gopalakrishnan and Shyam Kumar have influenced me in my directing career.”

