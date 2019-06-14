Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In a summer reverie

The silhouettes range from dresses to layered evening and bridal wear, in soft pastels like rose quartz, orchid, light coral and serene blues. 

Published: 14th June 2019 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Paulami Sen
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When you think of label Shriya Som, sorbet hues is your first thought. Sure enough, designer Shriya Bhupal’s Summer/Resort 2019 line called Reverie is a summer sartorial dream, fuzzy with pale corals, soft pinks and endless blues. Drawing from the texture of raffia palm trees and 
flowers that are almost larger than life, one can also expect fluid geometric designs — that had us thinking about an island holiday instantly. 

The graduate of New School of Design, Parsons, says, “The idea was to create light and easy clothing without needing to give up on glamour. So we’ve kept the fabrics airy with soft colours and silhouettes and surface embellishments that are impactful.” This time, she has worked with diffused silks, georgette and chiffon. The silhouettes range from dresses to layered evening and bridal wear, in soft pastels like rose quartz, orchid, light coral and serene blues. 

We think you’ll find the ensembles in this collection rather dreamlike. The designer tells us that since the theme is centred around tropical islands and seas, the idea was to use texture and colour as an exploration of it. “We developed the ‘wave’ texture seen on the ruffle dresses, the raffia 3D flowers, ‘reef’ inspired embellishments and the colour story for Reverie.” Hence, one can see intricate surface work inspired by the azure seas and coral reefs, raffia palms and nude sands and tropical islands. These clothes are as edgy as they are elegant, and we are told that the ensembles are created for a “woman with a spirit of adventure, a touch of romanticism, who is strong but unafraid to be unabashedly feminine”. 

However, there’s an unspeakable element of drama about the floral minis, asymmetrical pleated ruffle dress, cold-shoulder ruffle dress, the red-carpet-worthy sequinned pants. That apart, one can also check out minis like the Raffia Fringe dress and the Grid Cropped Biker, which looks chic from the word go. Does Shriya have any favourites from her own summer/resort designs, we ask. “The corseted gowns, textured dresses and jackets, floral or crystal embellished skirts that are ideal for destination weddings,” she says. 
The collection is available online from `10,000 onwards.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp