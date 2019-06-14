In a summer reverie

Paulami Sen By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When you think of label Shriya Som, sorbet hues is your first thought. Sure enough, designer Shriya Bhupal’s Summer/Resort 2019 line called Reverie is a summer sartorial dream, fuzzy with pale corals, soft pinks and endless blues. Drawing from the texture of raffia palm trees and

flowers that are almost larger than life, one can also expect fluid geometric designs — that had us thinking about an island holiday instantly.

The graduate of New School of Design, Parsons, says, “The idea was to create light and easy clothing without needing to give up on glamour. So we’ve kept the fabrics airy with soft colours and silhouettes and surface embellishments that are impactful.” This time, she has worked with diffused silks, georgette and chiffon. The silhouettes range from dresses to layered evening and bridal wear, in soft pastels like rose quartz, orchid, light coral and serene blues.

We think you’ll find the ensembles in this collection rather dreamlike. The designer tells us that since the theme is centred around tropical islands and seas, the idea was to use texture and colour as an exploration of it. “We developed the ‘wave’ texture seen on the ruffle dresses, the raffia 3D flowers, ‘reef’ inspired embellishments and the colour story for Reverie.” Hence, one can see intricate surface work inspired by the azure seas and coral reefs, raffia palms and nude sands and tropical islands. These clothes are as edgy as they are elegant, and we are told that the ensembles are created for a “woman with a spirit of adventure, a touch of romanticism, who is strong but unafraid to be unabashedly feminine”.

However, there’s an unspeakable element of drama about the floral minis, asymmetrical pleated ruffle dress, cold-shoulder ruffle dress, the red-carpet-worthy sequinned pants. That apart, one can also check out minis like the Raffia Fringe dress and the Grid Cropped Biker, which looks chic from the word go. Does Shriya have any favourites from her own summer/resort designs, we ask. “The corseted gowns, textured dresses and jackets, floral or crystal embellished skirts that are ideal for destination weddings,” she says.

The collection is available online from `10,000 onwards.