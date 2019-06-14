MCH introduces organic traps to take on mosquitoes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the onset of monsoon, mosquito-borne diseases are on rise in the city. Aiming to determine the larval diversity, density and breeding places of the Aedes mosquitoes in urban and rural areas of the city, an organic mosquito trap has been introduced by the Community Medicine Department at the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The organic mosquito trap was introduced as part of the research conducted by the Kerala Government and the World Health Organisation (WHO). The research was done as part of the multi-prolonged study on dengue fever in the state to generate evidence for policy decisions to reduce dengue burden. A workshop was also conducted along the lines of the 'Zero Dengue Death Initiative' which focused on how evidence-based data can be used to find preventive measures to control dengue deaths in the state.

The new mosquito trap was unveiled by health minister K K Shailaja. The minister also said the trap received positive responses from the places where it was installed. "As part of the research, we had tested the mosquito trap by placing it in different parts of the city. We are primarily focusing on the larvae and denying breeding opportunities, " said Dr Indu P S, professor and HOD of Community Medicine Department, Thiruvananthapuram Medical College. The mosquito trap has been made from materials such as flowerpots, kitchen bins, nets and adhesive sheets. A solution made from hay will attract mosquitoes and trap them within the trap shaped liked a flowerpot.

She said, “The model of the mosquito trap was based on the one decided by WHO.” The trap can be used in mosquito-breeding places. The Community Medicine Department plans to introduce these traps in areas where larval density is more.

