Panels to monitor hospitals on biomedical waste

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the state not been able to find an inclusive solution on managing the infectious bio-medical wastes, a state-level monitoring/advisory committee headed by the Health Secretary has come into being. The committee which will oversee the implementation of the BioMedical Waste Management Rules 2016 will also advice the government on improving the management of biomedical wastes in the state in an eco-friendly manner. It is also learnt that along with the state-level committee, respective district-level committees with District Collectors as its chairman has also been constituted.

“The constitution of the state-level and district-level monitoring committees is stipulated under the BioMedical Waste Management Rules 2016. The government has decided to constitute the same as the National Green Tribunal is taking a close watch at the waste management practices followed by states and Union Territories,” said an officer of the Health Department.

The members

Other than the Health Secretary, the state-level committee comprises of nine other members including principal secretaries of Environment and Animal Husbandry, LSGD special secretary, State Pollution Control Board’s chairman, Chamber of Mayors Council’s chairman, Chamber of Municipal Chairmen’s head, Chamber of Presidents of Grama Panchayat’s chairman, president of the Indian Medical Association-Kerala and a member from either CPR Environmental Education Centre or Centre for Science and Environment.

“The committee will have to meet at least once in six months. While reviewing the management of biomedical wastes in government and private healthcare institutions, the committee is also expected to come out with recommendations for improvement or interventions required in the area for time-bound implementation of the Rules,” added the officer.

Earlier, while considering a case on the Compliance of Municipal Solid Waste Management Rules 2016 (State of Kerala) on April 25, the NGT Principal Bench had directed the Chief Secretary to furnish a quarterly report on the status of waste management every three months. The first such report will have to be furnished by July 30.

“Biomedical waste is a serious public health issue. The authorities concerned are yet to consider it in the seriousness it deserves. Instead of relying on common biomedical waste treatment facilities, the government should focus on segregating and treating it at the point of generation itself,” said V K Madhusoodanan, environmentalist.

IMA state secretary Dr N Sulphi said that though there is IMAGE, a common biomedical waste treatment and disposal facility at Palakkad, it is now operating at its maximum capacity. He says there is a need to set up more such centres as per the Rules.

What is biomedical waste?

As per Biomedical Waste (Management and Handling) Rules, any waste, which is generated during the diagnosis, treatment or immunization of human beings or animals or in research activities pertaining thereto or in the production of testing of biological and including categories mentioned in schedule 1 of the Rule, is a biomedical waste.