Six PG seats okayed for Thiruvananthapuram Medical College

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Medical Council of India has allotted six postgraduate super-speciality seats to the Thiruvananthapuram Government Medical College. The allotted seats include two seats for pediatric neurology and four seats for neonatology. With this, the number of medical seats of GMC Thiruvananthapuram has increased to 279.

Health Minister K K Shailaja said: “DM pediatric neurology and DM neonatology will bring a remarkable change to the health sector.”According to the minister, except AIIMS, this is for the first time that a medical college is going to offer DM pediatric neurology. In the case of DM neonatology, this is for the first time in the state that a government college is offering it.