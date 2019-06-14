Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Youths promote a reading habit

Bhavana Library, functioning under the aegis of Bhavana Arts Club for the past 27 years, won the award for the best library in the state

Published: 14th June 2019 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2019 06:55 AM   |  A+A-

Bhavana Library

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of youths’ drive to serve virtuous causes led to the birth of ‘Bhavana’, an organisation which later became a cornerstone in the socio-cultural development of the village Neerazhikonam. Bhavana Library, Arts and Cultural Centre, has been functioning under the aegis of Bhavana for the past 27 years. The organisation recently received ‘I V Das Award’ for the best library in the state. 

“The organisation was formed when a group of youths protested against an unauthorised toddy shop in the Neerazhikonam village,” said Poozhanad Gopan, president of Bhavana. 
The organisation received a lot of national and state awards within a brief period including ‘The Award for Best Organisation’ instituted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports.

A lot of pending projects were completed in the village with the efforts of the organisation. “We were able to fund money from the local bodies for the potable water project. The commitment of our members brought sponsors added books and newspapers to the library,” said Gangan, the secretary. 
The library became an A-plus one by adding 14,200 books within the eighth year of its commencement. 
However, the organisation can never be branded as a village-centric group alone. It has got affiliations from the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Kerala Library Association and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. 

Bhavana organises various activities including Harisree vidyabhyasa padhathi, Harithagramam, Ende maram bhoomikkayi, Thudar vidhyakendram, music class, blood donation camp, organ donation campaigns, medical camp and competitive exam training. “With the help of Government Polytechnic College, Neyyattinkara, we have arranged training sessions for women in teaching them to make paper bags, soaps, and candles. The youth are given free ten-month training in electric wiring. Faculty of the polytechnic college takes classes thrice a week during the night,” said Poozhanad Gopan.

The anti-drug campaign organised by the organisation was also acknowledged by the state government. The artists of Bhavana were part of the theatre play master team of an anti-drug campaign organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board. In order to encourage arts and cultural activities, clubs are functioning under the organisation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajasthan women beaten, dragged naked by Chambal dacoit
Doctors at AIIMS in New Delhi on Friday protest against the assault on a doctor in West Bengal and demand better security for the medical fraternity (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Resident doctors' protests spread across India, health services hit
Gallery
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
Playwright, actor and screenwriter Crazy Mohan died on Monday at Chennai's Kauvery Hospital, after suffering a massive heart attack. (File Photo | EPS)
Check out some rare photos of playwright and actor Crazy Mohan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp