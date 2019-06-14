Youths promote a reading habit

Steena Das By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A group of youths’ drive to serve virtuous causes led to the birth of ‘Bhavana’, an organisation which later became a cornerstone in the socio-cultural development of the village Neerazhikonam. Bhavana Library, Arts and Cultural Centre, has been functioning under the aegis of Bhavana for the past 27 years. The organisation recently received ‘I V Das Award’ for the best library in the state.

“The organisation was formed when a group of youths protested against an unauthorised toddy shop in the Neerazhikonam village,” said Poozhanad Gopan, president of Bhavana.

The organisation received a lot of national and state awards within a brief period including ‘The Award for Best Organisation’ instituted by the Ministry of Youth Affairs And Sports.

A lot of pending projects were completed in the village with the efforts of the organisation. “We were able to fund money from the local bodies for the potable water project. The commitment of our members brought sponsors added books and newspapers to the library,” said Gangan, the secretary.

The library became an A-plus one by adding 14,200 books within the eighth year of its commencement.

However, the organisation can never be branded as a village-centric group alone. It has got affiliations from the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board, Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan, Kerala Library Association and Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi.

Bhavana organises various activities including Harisree vidyabhyasa padhathi, Harithagramam, Ende maram bhoomikkayi, Thudar vidhyakendram, music class, blood donation camp, organ donation campaigns, medical camp and competitive exam training. “With the help of Government Polytechnic College, Neyyattinkara, we have arranged training sessions for women in teaching them to make paper bags, soaps, and candles. The youth are given free ten-month training in electric wiring. Faculty of the polytechnic college takes classes thrice a week during the night,” said Poozhanad Gopan.

The anti-drug campaign organised by the organisation was also acknowledged by the state government. The artists of Bhavana were part of the theatre play master team of an anti-drug campaign organised by the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board. In order to encourage arts and cultural activities, clubs are functioning under the organisation.