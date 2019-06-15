Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Bring NH issues to Centre's notice: Sudheeran

Published: 15th June 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader V M Sudheeran (Facebook photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Senior Congress leader VM Sudheeran on Friday urged the Chief Minister to bring the basic issues related to highway development in the state to the attention of Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari during the CM’s meeting with the latter on Saturday. 

Sudheeran made a few suggestions to be brought to the notice of the union minister. First of all, NHAI and the Centre have faulted in preparing the NH project considering the special circumstances of the state. 
The Centre and the NHAI should have taken note of the special issues of the state like high density of population, high land value, and scarcity of land, while preparing the DPR.  The Centre should have issued a notification for land acquisition under the Right to Fair Compensation and Transparency in Land Acquisition Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act of 2013 and not by the 1956 Act, he said. 

The land acquisition process began even before drawing up the detailed project report(DPR), feasibility study, social impact study and environment impact study without taking the affected people into confidence. This had led to public protests. The recent High Court order had also vindicated people’s apprehension, he said. All these factors point to the NHAI’s anti-people approach and the policy of favouring BoT companies, he said. 

The company which collects toll from the Paliyekkara toll plaza has collected a sum of ` 645.63 crore till December 2018. And the company will collect a total of `4,461 crore as per the current projections when the project period ends, according to a study conducted by Dr V M Chacko, head of the Statistics Department, Thrissur. 

In many areas, the alignment of the proposed national highway was changed to protect the interests of those with vested interests, which led to public protest. So the Chief Minister should stress the need to take forward the NH development in a way suitable for the state, the letter stated. The attitude of the NHAI should also change. In Kerala, the standard procedure of NH development will not go well with various stakeholders, he said.

VM Sudheeran

