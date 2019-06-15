Chronicles of the great flood and aftermath in 40 minutes

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: When the floods hit the state last August, help poured in from various organisations and voluntary groups. The officers of the fire and rescue department carried out the rescue operations in different parts of the flood-hit state. Now, they will release a documentary on the rescue operations carried out by various organisations, survivors and how they overcame it.

The documentary will serve as academic material for the Fire and Rescue Academy. The Fire and Rescue Department will be collaborating with the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC) who has began gathering materials and visuals for the documentary.

"Kerala witnessed the worst floods and it was an unforgettable moment as the department undertook many unique projects to rescue people who were trapped in different parts of the city. The documentary will be utilised as material to educate the upcoming batches," said A Hemachandran, director general of the fire and rescue service.

The 40-minute documentary will include striking visuals, testimonial interviews, rescue operations carried out by fire and rescue department and the methods adopted to shelter the rescued people. The total budget of the documentary is about C7.5 lakh and the proposal has been forwarded by the government. The film is being directed and produced by V R Gopinath, a prominent film director.

Hemachandran said, "The flood also showed the necessity of training institutes to conduct rescue operations under water. We have made a proposal to the government to bring up a training institute for scuba diving under the Fire and Rescue Department but the proposal is still pending."

The department also pointed out the documentary will keep a record of the innumerable activities carried out by the department during emergency situations.

According to the statistics available with the department, there are more than 1,000 deaths that occur in the state every year. Hemachandran said," The documentary will also help in creating awareness on the need to hone water skills which can be used during floods." The documentary will release in a few months.