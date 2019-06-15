Coconut procurement to restart in 10 days

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar has said the government will restart coconut procurement through the Nafed and Kerala State Coconut Development Corporation in 10 days. The minimum support price will be Rs 25 per kg.

The procurement will be conducted through Kerafed societies which will be identified within two days by the district-level committees. Societies which had faults in previous procurements will be excluded, the minister told mediapersons here on Friday.

“A discussion will be held with the Finance Minister to raise the support price to Rs 27 per kg as announced in the Budget. The societies will produce copra from procured coconuts and handover to the Nafed,” the minister said. The minister added that the price would be Rs 95.21 per kg. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the Coconut Development Council in Kozhikode on June 22. The council aims for a substantial increase in coconut farming.

The programme named ‘Kera Keralam Samrudha Keralam’ will distribute 5 lakh coconut seedlings this year. A total of 2 crore seedlings will be planted in 10 years. The seedlings will be produced by the Agriculture University, CPCRI and the Agriculture Department.

