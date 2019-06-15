Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Erring high-rise buildings on LSGD radar

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Local Self-Government Department, in the wake of Supreme Court order directing demolition of four buildings at Maradu panchayat in Kochi, is closely monitoring high-rises in corporations and major towns to check rule violations. 

The Vigilance wing under chief town planner has been entrusted with the task of collecting information regarding high-rises violating building rules and Coastal Regulation Zone rules, said Local Self-Government Minister AC Moideen. He was responding to a calling attention motion by PT Thomas MLA.

According to him, strong action would be taken against officers granting occupancy certificate in violation of rules. Fixing the responsibility of taking measures against rule violations on officers of the local bodies, the minister said they need to ensure basic facilities of the building. 

Open space, width of the road, FAR coverage, parking facilities, safety of high rise, fire safety measures are part of the basic facilities. He said the Urban Planning Department had been preparing detailed town planning scheme for the scientific development of towns. 

To prevent building violations in future intelligent building permit management system using online automated building plan software (Suvega) is being prepared. “It has been implemented fully at Kozhikode corporation. The software will be made available in all other towns in the state,” said Moideen. He said the issues in real estate sector could be addressed when Real Estate Regulatory Authority and Real Estate Appellate Tribunal comes into force.

