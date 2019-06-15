Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Illegal boards, hoardings to be out in 10 days

The drive began following the High Court order to remove all the unauthorised boards

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Close to 1,500 hoardings and boards have been removed from various places under the Corporation limits in the last three days. The Corporation has decided to remove all these illegal hoardings and boards in the city within ten days. The effort started on Wednesday, following the recent High Court order to remove all the unauthorised boards, banners, posters and hoardings and to penalise the offenders by filing an FIR and proceed with criminal charges.

The order came in the wake of offenders keeping the boards again after the respective local self-government bodies removed them earlier. The order also states that if the illegal boards or hoardings are not removed within 10 days, it becomes the personal responsibility of the officials concerned.

 “We have seen many repeat offenders. People often place new boards after we move them. We have also deducted fines from many. The work has been going on for months. However, the order came at a right time to strong-arm offenders into moving the boards and not replacing them,” said a Corporation official. On Friday hoardings were being removed from Attippra region.

Till last Wednesday, the City Corporation has collected a fine of over ` 8.72 lakh from offenders and moved 37,368 hoardings and banners. Twelve FIRs have also been registered. Mostly the offenders are political parties. Getting a fine from them is a huge task. We have sent notices to them too. Removing the boards is not an easy task. We need the vehicle, police assistance, payment for the people who remove it and the like which makes it an expensive process,” the official said. 

The Corporation also has police assistance if necessary to remove the illegal boards. Apart from the penalty for keeping illegal boards, the expense to remove the boards is also deducted from the offender.
There is a licencing system in place for displaying boards or hoardings in public places. The licence can be obtained from the Corporation and the fee paid for the same will vary based on the size of the boards and the location it has to be placed in. The public can also alert the Corporation about such illegal boards and hoardings through Smart TVM app.

