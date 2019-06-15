Kudumbashree launches legal clinics in all districts

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kudumbashree has started legal clinics adjacent to the Snehitha gender help desk of the Kudumbashree District Mission in 14 districts. The clinics were launched to provide free legal service diligently to women and children, who face various forms of violence.



The service of legal counsel would be available once a week. This would speed up the legal support extended to women and children.

who seek the support of ‘Snehitha’. Apart from providing legal support, the adalats would also help the ones who need financial assistance in hiring advocates after filing a complaint at the police station.



“Legal help for children includes their protection and rehabilitation which will be arranged in association with other departments,” said Kudumbashree in a release.