Plight of the rehabilitated

Genova David came to the camp on Monday after the waves took down her house.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 03:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "My house was in the fifth lane, we never expected the waves to reach there. This camp is the only roof we have now and even this is uncertain," says Jaisil, one of the many people affected by the wrath of the sea. Like many others, she stays at a relief camp in Valiyathura. It has been three days since the strong winds and high tides have been taking over houses, roads and buildings, and reducing them into ruins. When the sea's wrath battered five lanes of houses,  residents near the Fathima Matha Church,  Kochuthoppu, Karuppayi road and Lisy road at Valiyathura, came to the camp on Monday. 

Genova David came to the camp on Monday after the waves took down her house. "Three families were living together in my house. Now all of us are homeless," she said. According to the occupants, the condition of the camp is worse. Five to ten families occupy each room without proper lighting or toilet facilities. As no food is provided, they have to buy it for themselves, which is tough as their only source of livelihood has been put on hold. Most of these families depend on fishing. The men go into the sea while the women sell fish in the markets. 

The affected people were shifted to the relief camps set up in the Valiyathura school and BUDS school. 
"Even though the officials shifted us to the camp on Monday, they haven't yet taken any further steps to improve our situation other than registering our names", said Shelly Jose, a resident from Karuppayi who is now at the camp.

Meanwhile, the village officer said, "We need orders from the government for taking further actions and as of now, a meeting was held in the Collector Chamber on Tuesday regarding the construction of a sea wall. It was attended by councillors and the members of the Bishop House."

