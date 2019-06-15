Registration begins for film fest

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 12th edition of International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) organised by the Kerala State Film Academy will be held from June 21 to 26 here. Delegate registration can be done through the official website, www.idsffk.in. The fee for adults is `400 while for students it is `200. Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the event at Kairali Theatre at 6 pm on June 21.

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan and V S Sivakumar, MLA, will be present at the function.

A help desk for delegate registration will be opened at Kairali Theatre on 15. A total of 263 short films and documentaries will be shown at the festival in three venues, Kairali, Sree and Nila.

There are 44 films in the international film category, 74 in the focus category and 19 films in Malayalam category. There are 63 films in the competition category. Competitions will be in long documentary, short documentary, short fiction and campus film categories. As part of the film festival, an open forum in conversation and seminar will be held.

