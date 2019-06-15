Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Registration begins for film fest

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan and V S Sivakumar, MLA, will be present at the function.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 03:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 12th edition of International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) organised by the Kerala State Film Academy will be held from June 21 to 26 here. Delegate registration can be done through the official website, www.idsffk.in. The fee for adults is `400 while for students it is `200. Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the event at Kairali Theatre at 6 pm on June 21. 

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan and V S Sivakumar, MLA, will be present at the function.
A help desk for delegate registration will be opened at Kairali Theatre on 15. A total of 263 short films and documentaries will be shown at the festival in three venues, Kairali, Sree and Nila.

There are 44 films in the international film category, 74 in the focus category and 19 films in Malayalam category. There are 63 films in the competition category. Competitions will be in long documentary, short documentary, short fiction and campus film categories. As part of the film festival, an open forum in conversation and seminar will be held.

263A total of 263 short films and docum-entaries will be shown at the festival in three venues, Kairali, Sree and Nila

A400fee for adults

A200for students

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IDSFFK

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp