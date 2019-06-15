‘Revoke cutting employer contribution to ESI’

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Minister for Labour and Excise TP Ramakrishnan has demanded the Central government to review its decision to reduce the employer’s share in Employees State Insurance scheme from 4.75 % to 3.25 %. He termed it as an anti-labour policy that will weaken the ESI facility which 13.32 crore beneficiaries depend.

“It was a unilateral decision by the Central government overriding the ESIC Board to help employers save Rs 10,000 crore.” said the minister. He said the Central government has turned its back on reform measures aimed at improving the health care facilities of employees. The share of employees too was reduced from 1.75 % to 0.75 %.

The new rates will be effective from July 1. The ESI Act provides for medical, cash, maternity, disability and dependent benefits to employees drawing a salary of up to Rs 21,000 per month. Ramakrishnan said the centre had not approved its long-term demand to raise the salary limit to Rs 25,000 a month.

The Labour Minister inaugurated facilitation centres, aimed at providing awareness on PSC among students at Government Women’s College auditorium. He said such facilitation centres would be opened in all 14 districts.