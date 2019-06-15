Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Scarcity of blood: Where have the donors gone?

On a daily basis, 500 units of blood is required in the city.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 03:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: On June 14, World Blood Donor Day is celebrated with by conducting blood donation camps and painting a rosy picture about blood donation whilst celebrating regular blood donors, which represent only a minuscule percentage of the total population. The ground reality is very bleak with insufficient blood donors. There is a huge scarcity for the blood for the most common blood groups such as O positive and A positive.

On a daily basis, 500 units of blood is required in the city. With major hospitals situated in the capital, its daily requirement of blood figures to one-fourth of the total blood requirement in the state. The scarcity of blood can easily be resolved if blood is shared between blood banks and if more people were to donate blood regularly, according to those working on the field.

“The reality on the ground is very different, with the onus on the patient to provide for blood. The bystanders have to often run around in search of donors. O positive and A positive are the most prevalent blood groups. So people often refrain from donating blood saying it is a very common blood group and that donors will be readily available.

But they do not understand that it is also the blood group where the requirement is more,” says Baiju Nellimoodu, organising secretary of All Kerala Blood Donor's Society (KEBS). In April and May alone, there was a huge scarcity of blood in the blood banks of the capital for the blood groups A positive and O positive, he says. “Since most institutions had closed for vacations, we could not conduct as many camps as we used to. And this had its effect,” he says.

The daily requirement of blood in the capital hovers over 500 units and the requirement is more if organ transplantation is underway. With a majority of hospitals concentrated in the capital, the requirement cannot be met if there is not enough voluntary blood donation. “A common blood group also means the requirement arising will also be very huge. This can be addressed only if more people donate blood,” says Ratheesh S, general secretary, KEBS and also one of the founding members of Tejus, a blood donation forum in Technopark.

“The hospitals which required just around five or six camps per month when we created Tejus requires the conduct of four camps per week now,” says Ratheesh who is also the co-ordinator of VSSC blood donation forum. Brijesh P I, co-founder of Tejus also says that despite a  fraction of people who continue to donate blood, there is no increase in the number of blood donors, when the blood requirement is high. “The 'Vision 2020' is aimed at making our blood banks self-sufficient by 2020,” he says.

Community blood bank: Need of the hour
“Blood requirements can easily be met if only the blood banks shared the blood. Many of them use it as a money minting business. When you give replacement donors to hospital blood banks, you also pay a fixed sum of money. From one donor they get four blood components which they use to resell to other patients. They can share these components with other blood banks,” says a person, anonymous.

The blood requirement in the city can be met by setting up a community blood bank, where every blood bank is linked and the blood components are shared. “A community blood bank can share information about the blood requirement and share the blood components as well. This ensures that there is no wastage in the blood components. Such a system is in place in Arunachal Pradesh. This can be easily adopted,” says Baiju Nellimoodu, organising secretary, KEBS.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Blood Donor Day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp