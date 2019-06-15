Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Water-logged potholes, pits leave commuters in the lurch

As monsoon gets tense, roads have become severely waterlogged leading to accidents and traffic snarl-ups

Potholes at the Kothalam junction on Attakulangara- Eanchakkal road have become a headache for commuters

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the arrival of monsoon, commuters, especially two-wheeler riders are left in a lurch. The potholes and pits in roads, now waterlogged, is a constant cause of worry. The roads leading to Medical College, key junctions like Ulloor, and those in front of government schools are waterlogged, causing distress to passengers. Every rainy day results in slow-moving traffic across the city.

The lack of efficient pre-monsoon works has led to inundation. Meanwhile, the pits are a result of untimely action from various departments. Pits on the road include those dug up for drainage purposes and to lay water pipes and cables. They overflow with water and spread mud onto the road. While the respite from rain for a day has dried up the water in most potholes and pits, another spell can drag the city back into misery. 

 A worker removing muddy water from the road
at Thampuran lane in Edappazhinji B P Deepu

Ulloor Junction
Key roads leading to the Medical College and other private hospitals take a turn from the Ulloor junction. Here the potholes are filled with water and slows down vehicles including ambulancesP K Raju, a social worker had approached the Kerala Human Rights Commission about the pothole at Ulloor junction.

Five days ago, the commission instructed the authorities to sort the matter immediately. However, action is yet to be taken. "The Kerala Water Authority had dug up the road for laying pipes. However, work was incomplete when they closed it. Despite the urgency of the situation, they refused to look into it. Now they blame the rain for the delay," said Raju 

Kannammoola 
Kannammoola sports a similar scene. The road at the 
junction is divided into two with a gaping hole
Edappazhinji- Thampuran Nagar
The residents have now hired a worker to remove the water from the road manually. Muddy water has inundated the road
Attakulangara- Enchakkal Road 
The road leading to the bypass from Attakulangara has many potholes. The huge holes in the Kothalam junction is a constant source of trouble for commuters

Thirumala - Poojappura
The potholes on this road are small but aplenty
In front of the Government High School Vanchiyoor
The roads are extremely dangerous to vehicles plying students
South nada, Padmanabhaswamy Temple
A pit was opened here the day before monsoon kick started. When it rained, water flooded out of the pit spreading mud on the road
Authorities maintain pre- monsoon works were done systematically. "We will identify the roads soon and do whatever is possible once the rain stops. In the case of pits, we will inform the concerned authorities to fill them as soon as possible. We had completed the pre-monsoon work and will evaluate the short comings," said Pushpalatha, chairperson, PWD standing committee

