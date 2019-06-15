Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

What have you learnt from floods? CM writes to 43 lakh students

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has  made a novel attempt to engage school children in environment conservation and sustainable development initiatives.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has made a novel attempt to engage school children in environment conservation and sustainable development initiatives. In personal letters to each one of the 43 lakh school students, the Chief Minister has urged them to participate in literary contests - letter, essay or speech - on selected topics. His request is being handed over to the students.

There are separate topics for LP, UP, HS and HSS students. The topics for LP and UP students are “what do  you know about water?”, “streams and  rivers,”  “do not waste or pollute water,” “humans are one,” “grow  trees,” “maintain vigil against climate change” and “what did the floods teach us?”  

The topics for HS and HSS students are “water conservation -  responsibilities and duties of children,” “waste disposal-  challenges faced by Kerala,” “we, humans, are one,” “Haritha Keralam-  intention and thoughts,” “climate  change - precautions to be taken”  and “what did the floods teach us?”.In his letter, the Chief Minister said children have the responsibility to study more on water which flows as life and sometimes turn killers. 

“We should know the rivers and understand why floods occur. Our aim is a New  Kerala resilient to national calamities,” he said in the letter. Best entries will get selected at the district level and the Chief Minister will congratulate the winners. Entries attested by the teacher may be sent to  writetocm@kerala.gov.in Scanned copies can be sent over phone as well.

