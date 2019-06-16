College union drove me to suicide attempt, survivor tells inquiry panel

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The University College should have an atmosphere to study without fear, the former student who attempted suicide on the campus told Justice P K Shamsudeen Commission during evidence collection in a sitting here on Saturday.

The former first-year student of the college deposed before the Commission that the campus should have the freedom to study without any fear. She urged the Commission to instruct changes in the functioning style of the SFI in the college. She also made it clear before the Commission that the college union is responsible for her suicide attempt rather than one or two persons.

The Commission has also recorded the statement from former KPCC president V M Sudheeran. He said that the SFI had crossed all limits and they adopt hooliganism by violating basic human rights. He also urged the Commission to find out the truth. Many teachers and students have participated in the evidence collection process giving solidarity with the student. The next sitting of the Commission will be held in Kochi.

The girl student had already transferred from the University College to Varkala SN College. Earlier, in her two-page suicide note, she had alleged the SFI leaders who used to control the university union had forced her to skip class to attend union functions and SFI-led strikes at the college. As a result, she had to miss many lessons during her classes.

Though she had complained to the principal, no action was taken. She was isolated by her classmates as they were afraid of the wrath of the union leaders. She had also mentioned that some of the SFI women activists were harassing her for not taking part in their organisational activities. The student hailing from Alamcode in Attingal was found in the restroom of the college on May 3.

Following this, she was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram MCH. She was discharged later in the day. As per the Attingal police, a suicide note was recovered from the girl a first-year student of BSc Chemistry.