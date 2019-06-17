Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

City boys secure seats in Under-16 camp

SAI cricket centre gets national recognition through Abi Biju and Shoun Roger

Shoun Roger

By Arun Lakshman
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Abi Biju, left arm spinner and Shoun Roger, batsman from Thiruvananthapuram have been selected to the South Zone National cricket camp in the Under-16 category to be conducted at Zonal Cricket Academy, Bellary, Karnataka from June 24 to July 18.

The prestigious camp is the cradle for upcoming national players, following their performances in the Vijay Merchant Under-16 cricket tournament.  With 27 wickets, Abi is ranked eighth at the All India level for bowlers in the Under-16 category. He started playing for the state in the Under-14 category and has been the top wicket taker for the state in the south zone matches. He is a Class XI student of St Thomas school, Muckolackal.

Shoun Roger scored 127 runs against Hyderabad, 78 runs against Pondicherry and 50 runs against Goa in the Under-16 match.Abi and Shoun have been practising under Biju George, fielding coach of the National Women’s team at the SAI centre, Medical College grounds.

"I owe my gratitude and thanks to my coach Biju Sir and my parents who made me what I am. And to the principal, management and teachers of my school who allowed  the liberty to play cricket even at the expense of my classes and helped me with my lessons," said Abi.

"I was mentored and groomed under the tutelage of Biju Sir who is a dedicated coach in correcting the flaws and mistakes of his wards. I am thankful to him and all my friends at the SAI centre," said Shoun.  
The SAI cricket academy at Medical College grounds has unearthed several talents including Sanju Samson, Sachin Baby, P Prashanth, Raify Vincent Gomez and several other National-level players.
"Abi and Shoun are extremely talented cricketers and they will scale bigger heights in the cricketing world. There is no looking back for them and this selection is a great opening in their career," said Biju George.

