Lapses in Palarivattom flyover a shame to all, says Sudhakaran

The PWD has become the first in the country to form a separate division for maintenance, Sudhakaran said.

Published: 17th June 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

G Sudhakaran

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Works Minister G Sudhakaran has asked the department staff to ensure that a “Palarivattom flyover” is not repeated in the state.“The lapses in the construction of the flyover are a shame to all. Strict action will be taken against the persons who committed lapses. Such incidents should not happen in future. Engineers and overseers should ensure the quality of raw materials and expertise of workers,” he said while inaugurating the first overseers’ congress here on Sunday.

“If the employees notice any rule violation, lapses or agreement violation, they should communicate it to higher officers,” Sudhakaran said.The PWD has 3185 overseers and 1400 engineers. The minister said that the department has become more public-friendly and is executing massive infrastructure development activities for the state’s future. Modern technology is now used for the construction and maintenance of roads. Some Non-Resident Keralites have opined that new roads in the state are of international quality.

The PWD has become the first in the country to form a separate division for maintenance, Sudhakaran said. The maintenance wing has to certify that the construction of a new road is foolproof. The design wing of the department has over 400 bridges. Corruption level has been brought down. The minister distributed awards to best overseers in the event.

PWD secretary Anand Singh, National Highways Authority of India administration wing chief engineer M Ashok Kumar, PWD buildings wing chief engineer Hythru EK and Roads wing chief engineer Darlene Carmelita D’cruz spoke during the function.

