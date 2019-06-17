Outer Ring Road Project to be delayed in Thiruvananthapuram

Krishnachand K By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Centre gave in-principle approval to the proposed Outer Ring Road Project in the capital, the proceedings needed to be done by the state government continues to move at a snail's pace. The reason? The Committee of Capital Region Development Project (CRDP) - II is yet to submit the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to the state government. Sources said the delay was due to the corrections made by the state government on the DPR and project will take at least six more months to receive the final approval from the centre. In addition, the CRDP is yet to find a suitable consultant for the development of the project.

Sources said the survey proceedings for the 80-kilometre stretch connecting Parippally to Vizhinjam is at a nascent stage. As per the DPR, CRDP focuses to develop infrastructure on both sides of the road. The master plan for the same is at the final stage.

Earlier, Larsen & Toubro which conducted the Social Impact Study had started collecting data from the village offices regarding the land acquired for the project. However, the study has hit a roadblock allegedly to bureaucratic delay.

According to a senior officer related to the project, the DPR was to be revised due to the addition of certain suggestions made by the government.

"We are in the process of completing the proceedings. In fact, we have begun the process as the final DPR can be submitted in a few months to the state government. The state government will submit it to the centre for final approval. Simultaneously, we will start land acquisition to start business hubs on either side of the road," an officer said. He also stressed that there was no delay. The proposed road to be built at a cost of `4,868 crore will have limited entry, exit points and a closed toll system. Under the latter, toll fee will be collected from the motorists based on their travel distance.

The proposal was mooted around four years ago as a PPP model to decongest existing roads such as MC Road, NH 66 and NH 66 bypass. But it was delayed owing to fund crunch.

The requirement of land acquisition is less in comparison to other infrastructure projects. The project involves the construction of a road which will interconnect NH 66, state highways and MC road beginning from Parippally in the north to Andoorkonam, Vattapara, Aruvikara, Ooruttambalam, Balaramapuram and Vizhinjam bypass.

The corridor is expected to spur economic growth in the outer fringes of the city and create employment. Four economic areas have been proposed as part of the project- logistic zones from Mangalapuram to Ooruttambalam, IT/ITeS zone in Andoorkonam, media or entertainment zones, and rehabilitation and resettlement zones.

The project is envisaged as 55 per cent brownfield and 45 per cent greenfield.