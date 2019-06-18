Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Doctors' strike puts patients in the dock

Patients and bystanders at government hospitals were left high and dry during the nationwide doctors' strike on Monday

Published: 18th June 2019 06:36 AM

Patients and bystanders eagerly waiting in front of the OP section of the General Hospital as doctors boycott as part of the nation-wide strike called by the IMA on Monday  B P Deepu

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The functioning of hospitals had come to a standstill on Monday as doctors in the city joined the nationwide strike led by the Indian Medical Association following the incident in West Bengal where a junior doctor was attacked by the bystanders of a patient. Most of the private hospitals in the city solely had casualties and offices functioning. Doctors were absent at the outpatient (OP) department.

Meanwhile, in government hospitals, doctors of the General Hospital participated in a two-hour protest while the doctors of  Thiruvananthapuram Medical College took part in the strike from 10 am to 11 am, delaying the OP by an hour or two.

Chandrasekharan, a patient who waited for hours in the crowded OP department of the General Hospital said he was unaware of the strike. He had come to the hospital at 8 am. However, he was able to see the doctor only by 1 pm. Several patients reported the same.

The strike was announced on Thursday and  56 out of 84 doctors who were present at the hospital on Monday participated in the strike. Meanwhile, students and house surgeons were appointed to handle emergency situations at the casualty.

Bahuleyan, another patient, who arrived at the hospital in the morning, was still waiting at 12 pm for his appointment with the doctor. Assistant medical superintendent of General Hospital, Dr Anil V said there should be a rule legalised for protecting the doctors and their services.

"What happened in Kolkata was brutal. Doctors should be protected from mob behaviour," he said. Dentists were also part of the strike. At the Medical college, OP started at 11 am. "Mondays are usually hectic. But, patients were fewer than usual, probably because people were aware of the strike," said a medical college staffer.

doctors protest Indian Medical Association

