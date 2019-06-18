Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Dredger to be repaired today

The dredger functioning under the Kerala State Maritime Development Corporation Ltd at Muthalapozhi is left in a dilapidated condition since the past few months.

Published: 18th June 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

The dredging machine that is in a dilapidated condition at Muthalapozhi  Vincent Pulickal

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The dredger functioning under the Kerala State Maritime Development Corporation Ltd at Muthalapozhi is left in a dilapidated condition since the past few months. Apathy of the authorities concerned has resulted in its loss of funds.

In an effort to reduce the number of boat accidents at the Muthalapozhi estuary, the dredger began functioning in April 2018. Residents and the fishermen association have intimated the government regarding the dilapidated condition of the dredger and yet their woes continue to be neglected.

"The machine can only be used in backwaters and not in rough sea. The representatives of fishermen and several associations discussed the incapability of the machine to carry out dredging in the sea with the government. But our suggestions were not given importance. Now the dredger is left in a poor condition," said Supriano Silvester, representative of Malsysa Thozhylali Congress.

The support legs of the dredger have been destroyed. The base of the machine is rusted. In order to prevent the dredger from drowning , the employees have filled the insides of the drencher with concrete.
However, Vinothu K R, registering authority, ports said, "The underwater inspection of the dredger was completed last week. A hole has been identified by Neel Underwater Services, who are in-charge of the mending works. Repair work will begin on Tuesday."

