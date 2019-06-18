Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Kerala government asks Centre to release funds on time

Published: 18th June 2019 06:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state has requested the Centre for the immediate release of Rs 173 crore for various projects in Fisheries-Harbour Engineering Departments. Fisheries Minister J Mercykutty Amma said that a representation was submitted to Minister of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries Giriraj Singh.

“The amount of Rs 173 crore for various projects has been in arrears. We have also demanded a time-bound approval of projects worth Rs 1275 crore,” said the minister. The minister said that the submitted projects include Rs 178 crore for deep sea fishing, Rs 11 crore for flood relief package and Rs 1,086 crore for the flood compensation package.

“The state has also tried to bring to the minister’s attention, the Centre’s indecision in harbour projects at Thanoor, Vellayil and Arthungal,” Mercykutty Amma added.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Giriraj Singh has assured the state that the ministry will take an appropriate decision on the state’s demands.

