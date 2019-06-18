Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Visitors forced to descend from Ponmudi hills

Officials send 30% tourists back;traffic snarls witnessed from Kallar

Published: 18th June 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 06:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Steena Das
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: With the monsoon setting in, fog-covered Ponmudi is attracting tourists in hordes. On Sunday, however, the numbers were staggering, leaving authorities with no option but to send 30 per cent of its visitors back. According to officers, traffic en route to Ponmudi was far beyond the hill station’s traffic capacity.

Traffic snarls were witnessed from Kallar nearly 15 km away from the hill station. “Buses carrying children from Hyderabad and Wayanad were sent back by 2.30 pm,” said Vishnu V S, a biker who visited Ponmudi on Sunday. According to him, the ride from the 8th to 22nd hairpin curves was a challenge, forcing a few to cancel their ride. “When you finally reached the destination, the long queue at the ticket counter made the experience worse, especially for women and children,” he said.

Though authorities closed the check post for a while during the day owing to the traffic, it was later opened as bikers began protesting. “We reached the first check post by 3 pm. It was an uphill task to reach there. We had to travel another two hours to reach the hilltop owing to the traffic congestion,” said Bharath Kiriyath, a visitor.

According to Harikumar, who works with KTDC’s Golden Peak Resort, the climate at Ponmudi was at its best on Saturday. “The pictures shared on social media on Saturday could have encouraged many people to visit the place on Sunday. There was no shortage of rooms, however, since 90 pc of visitors were bikers,” said Hari.

The situation continued on Monday. “Nearly 500 vehicles carrying tourists arrived on Monday. However, it was not as crowded when compared to Sunday’s traffic. There was no major hindrance at the check post since guides were given specific instructions on managing the crowd,” said Ajay Sreenivas, Vana Samrakshana Samithy tourist guide.

ONLINE BOOKING ON THE CARDS

To overcome traffic hurdles, the Forest Department plans to introduce an online booking system. “Though 30 per cent of the vehicles were sent back on Sunday, we were able to manage the crowd on Monday. Announcements in this regard will be made soon,” said Sunil Kumar S, section forest officer, Ponmudi Eco-Tourism.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ponmudi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp