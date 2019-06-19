Cruel waves devour major part of Shangumugham beach

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Gales, rough seas and tidal waves have led to sea erosion in Shangumugham beach which have almost destroyed public amenities constructed by the Tourism Department. According to the officials, with the arrival of monsoon there has been a significant decrease in tourists coming to the Shangumugham beach.

With waves devouring most part of the beach, it was decided that the Irrigation Department will implement a project to erect a protective wall to prevent further damage of the beach. But officials with the Tourism Department said the Irrigation Department has already handed over the project to the Harbour Engineering Department.

“A major portion of the beach which is a favourite hangout spot for residents has been taken over by the sea. Visitors would like to walk on the sand but now it is impossible as most of it has been devoured by the sea. This has affected beach tourism to a great extent,” said Bindu Mani, secretary, District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC). Although the Tourism Department plans to launch new initiatives to attract more tourists, sea erosion and other disasters pose a hinderance to the developments.

As residents are advised to stay off the beach for a few days, beachside vendors have started to feel the pinch. “Due to heavy rains and erosion, our sales had been affected, making our lives harder,” said Ansal J R, a 19-year-old vendor at Shangumugham beach. He also said due to the strong winds, his stall was completely destroyed and that he had to rebuild it.

Another beach vendor, Syyad Ali, a resident of Bheemapalli said: “During Sundays, sales are usually better but with the sea erosion and the heavy rains, there is a decrease in the number of tourists.” With only a few tourists, most vendors have closed down their shops and are seeking other means of employment to survive the season.

Sixty-three-year-old V Chandran who has been an ice-cream vendor for the past six years said: " We set up shops on a rotational basis - if one sets shop in one part of the beach, he has to find another place the next day. This was primarily to increase our business but now due to heavy rains, there are no tourists."The authorities of the Tourism Department said they can't take further steps to work on the a protective wall on the beach due to the rains.