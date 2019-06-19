Prathiba calls for rehab of kidney patients, donors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: U Prathiba MLA has called upon the Social Justice department to take measures for the rehabilitation of kidney patients and donors. She was speaking at the legislative assembly during discussion on the demand for grants in the health sector.

She said that more dialysis centres had helped the kidney patients to get better treatment and added that upgrading of PHC’s to Family health centres has helped the patients to avail the services of doctors from 9 am to 6 pm. Prathiba said that the new born screening initiated by the government for early detection of Autism has helped several people.

Meanwhile, Idukki MLA Roshy Augustine said that the derailed ‘Sukrutham’ project was affecting many patients. He also pointed out that the patients with autism, mental disability were not getting proper support and added that the situation of their teachers was pitiable. He said that the teachers were being paid as low as `6000 a month and called upon the minister to take immediate action.

Virology institute a non- starter: V S Sivakumar

T’Puram: Former Health minister and Congress leader V S Sivakumar has said that the proposed Virology institute at Kozhikode is a non-starter and added that the government should take immediate steps to open the same. He said that Liver transplant surgery unit at Thiruvananthapuram medical college where transplant could be conducted forC2 lakh was now non-functional. For the same surgery private hospitals were charging around C25 lakh. He said the source of Nipah had not been traced yet.