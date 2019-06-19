To save the environment and earn a livelihood

Aathira Haridas By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The rhythmic clickety-clack of the sewing machines invites you in. In a corner, two women are busy taking measurements and snipping away at the measured length of the cloth bundle. Once the cloth pieces are received, these are hurriedly rushed to the women hunched over the sewing machines. The cloth pieces are then worked upon. Some work on the handles of the cloth bags, some sew the straps onto the cloth bag while some others stitch the sides to bring out the final product - cloth bag.

Tuesday morning saw frenzied activity at the city corporation's cloth bag making unit which started functioning in the city on Monday. As many as 20 women are busy working on their sewing machines. They all work towards a single goal - make 300 cloth bags a day. As the clocks strike 30 minutes past 11 am, the women have sewn 40 bags, not a small feat for a freshly opened cloth making unit.

Women members of the Kudumbasree unit in the Muttada ward have been roped in for the project. For many women, the unit offers a means to earn a livelihood. As many as 16 Kudumbasree units function in the ward. “The unit has helped provide a platform for the women to earn an income. Moreover, the cloth bags are the ideal alternative to plastic bags.

There is also a plan to delegate the work to more women in the long run,” says Sheeja R, chairperson, Area Development Society, Kudumbasree. “We will get Rs 3 per cloth bag. At present, we are not looking at the monetary benefit alone. The job opportunity itself means a lot for all the women,” says Sheeja.

Bags in three sizes viz. 13X15, 18x20 and 22x20 are being made at the unit. Instead of each person making individual bags, the women get involved in only one aspect of the tailoring process of the cloth bags, thereby speeding up the work. There is a rotation and each person is involved in only one aspect of the cloth bag making on a daily basis.

“Our target is to make 300 bags a day. Now we have to manually cut through the cloth to get specific dimensions. Once the cutting machine is installed, we can save time,” says Geetha Gopal, in-charge of the unit."More such cloth pad making units will be opened. The units will be opened at Pongumoodu, Kunnampara, Kalladimugham, Vattiyoorkavu and Kazhakoottam. We are offering an eco-friendly alternative and by next week the health officers will start conducting checks in shops to seize plastic bags. The NULM will take orders from the shops and cloth bags will be made available at rates lower than those in the market. The rate for the bags will be below I12," said Mayor V K Prasanth.

