A tab on hygiene in eateries

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Think twice before savouring street food or food from restaurants during the monsoon. Recently, health officials with the city corporation raided a hotel at Palayam and found coliform bacteria in the water samples collected from the hotel. During the raid, it was found the drainage system and the drinking water pipe were next to each other, thereby contaminating the water.

On Tuesday, following the raid conducted across 52 restaurants and catering services across the city by the health wing of the corporation, three hotels were temporarily shut down due to unhygienic conditions. The raid was conducted by four health squads which included two health supervisors and two health inspectors.

“People who handle food in restaurants, tea stalls and catering units often do not cover their head when preparing food or wear plastic gloves while serving snacks,” said Prakash S, health supervisor, who was part of the team.

Raids were conducted at the Misban Hotel at Sreekaryam, Ammu Catering Service at Attipra and another catering service. According to the corporation health officials, the hotel and catering services were temporarily closed to improve their working environment. Notices were served to all the 52 hotels and other catering services as they lacked an efficient system to segregate the waste, said health officials.They insist that hotels and restaurants across the city check the quality of water and keep a clean working environment.

“We have decided to conduct inspections twice a week and include more squads so that the inspections can be conducted at various places,” said Prakash. Following the raids, Mayor V K Prasanth implemented the 'Subhojanam' project aiming to train hotel staff to work in more hygiene conditions.

Subhojanam project

There will be a week-long training for the hotel staff who handle food after which identity cards will be distributed. As most migrant workers work within the food industry in the city, under the Literacy Mission the corporation plans to give training classes in Malayalam. The training modules will be completed in July and the classes will begin from August.