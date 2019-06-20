Case against four for assault

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Peroorkada Police on Wednesday registered a case against four people on charges of attacking a youth and robbing him near the journalist colony in Thiruvananthapuram. The police registered the case based on a complaint by the victim, Vinod.

According to the complainant, four people allegedly waylaid him on Tuesday afternoon and robbed Rs 24,000 form him. Though residents came to the rescue, the accused fled on their bikes.