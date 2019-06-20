Chennithala calls for police probe into death of NRI businessman 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala has called upon the Chief Minister for a police investigation into the suicide of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil following the denial of permission to his convention centre at Bekalam by Andoor municipality.

He said that the Chief Minister’s assurance of inquiry during the adjournment motion was not enough as the entire administration of Andoor municipality was involved. The Opposition leader said that a senior police officer should investigate.

The leader was not satisfied with the Valapattanam police registering a case of unnatural death, and said the municipality leadership and officials should be charged with abetment to suicide. Chennithala said that even after the town planning officer had reported that no discrepancies were found in the construction of the convention centre, Andoor municipality had not granted the license and were deliberately delaying the file. He said that Sajan’s wife too had made the same allegation.

Opposition’s demand

