Congress unions to protest against govt stand on development initiatives 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Employees unions owing allegiance to the Congress will take out an assembly march on July 1 in protest against destroying panchayati raj institutions and stalling development initiatives. KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran said the Pinarayi Vijayan government is trying to subvert panchayati raj institutions in the state.

For the first time in state history, spillover project funds were not allowed, he said. Bills produced for clearance in treasury after March 22 were placed in Q list, he said. Mullappally was inaugurating the meeting of the local self-government body unions of Congress at Indira Bhawan here on Wednesday.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala said the delay in providing Central Finance Commission fund to local self-government bodies till March, is a move of the state government to subvert development activities. He said the government has taken over Rs 1,400 crore earmarked for local self- government bodies by including bills in Q list.

The Congress will conduct protest meeting in front of the local self-government bodies across the state on July 10. The party will also conduct major programmes on the 25th year of panchayati raj institutions formulated by Rajiv Gandhi.

