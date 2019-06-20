Film festivals galore. But,where’s the permanent complex?

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yet another international festival is here but a permanent festival complex for the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) has been one of the long pending demands of cinephiles across Kerala. Last year, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy was close to realising the dream when the tide changed and the complex became a faraway dream.

Almost all the proceedings were carried forth for the setting up of the complex at the Chitranjali Studio of the Kerala State Film Development Corporation (KSFDC). But the project was shelved. Even as the city gears up to host the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala on Friday and we are few months away from the conduct of the 24th edition of IFFK, the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy is back to square one, striving to obtain land for setting up the festival complex.

The Academy has identified two locations for the setting up of the festival complex- KINFRA campus and the Greenfield Stadium. "We hope we will be able to get the land and set it up at the earliest. The dream is to screen the 25th edition of the IFFK at the permanent festival complex,” says Mahesh Panju, secretary, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy.

The delegates frantically moving from one theatre to another to watch films is a common sight during the IFFK. Having a permanent venue will offer a fresh experience for the film buffs and will aid in the functioning of the filmy community as a whole unit.

Two locations

Greenfield Stadium

The land in possession of the Kerala University has been leased by the Sports Department. The lease period is till 2027 and the Academy has pitched the setting up of the festival complex at the three-acre land. It is learnt the Academy's proposal was thwarted earlier by the Kerala University saying the land was required for the future expansion of the government college at Karyavattom. Since the region comprises infrastructure including hotels, the Academy has pitched the proposal again. The space already has two theatres and accommodates a huge conference hall which can be remodelled into a huge theatre, according to sources. It is learnt ministerial-level talks will be initiated again if all fails to materialise.

KINFRA campus

The Academy has sought five acres at the KINFRA campus to set up the festival complex. The identified landfalls in the SEZ zone. The Academy is in talks with the industries department to get the land denotified.

Film fraternity respondsShaji N Karun, filmmaker

I think cinema and festival should not be limited to a particular place, it should be held in all the districts. A travelling festival will help share knowledge about cinema to a larger crowd and help in furthering a film culture. It will also aid in the development of the film theatres across the state and offer good cinema experience to the public.

Cultural inputs must be shared across the state and it need not be held in one permanent venue. The first editions of the festival were held thus. The festival was first organised at Kochi, then at Kozhikode and later at Thiruvananthapuram. I was the chairman at the time. I recall the academy pooling in money to develop the theatres at Kochi to screen the movies. Unfortunately, it stopped at that, and all other editions were held in one place. For the holistic development and growth of the festival, it needs to be held at different venues.

Sajin Babu, filmmaker

A permanent venue for a film festival is one of the primary requirements. Ever since I have been part of the festival milieu, I have heard the complex will be set up. But nothing has materialised. The complex is just one of the first steps which will aid in the growth of the festival. It needn't be a complex which functions only during the festival season - it can be used to screen parallel cinemas and host other cultural activities. This will aid in the development of a cultural hub and the advancement of cultural thoughts and activities.

Bina Paul, vice-chairperson, Kerala State Chalachitra Academy

Having a complex will benefit the cinephiles a lot. There is a delay in getting the complex set up and we are doing everything to address it. We hope to conduct the 25th edition of the festival at the festival complex.