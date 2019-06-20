International fiction package a real treat

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A wide range of films discussing love, friendship, hope, happiness, aggression, racial issues, poverty and war in the International Fiction package is set to be screened at the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival which will commence on Friday.

Skin directed by Guy Nattiv and Anna directed by Dekel Berenson will be the highlights of the fest. Iranian films outnumber the rest in the International Fiction Package. Double directed by Ronak Jafari portrays the story of a young woman, The Drip directed by Marjan Hashemi, SineCide or No One Believes Me but the Police are Chasing the Wrong Man directed by Ata Mojabi, The Woman Behind the Window directed by Kooroosh Shirali are the Iranian films to be screened.

Our Love directed by Mario Fernández Alonso, Pesticides directed by Jaume Quiles, Rosenwohl directed by Miguel Llorens are the contributions from the Spanish filmmakers to the package. The protest of four cashier ladies against their job loss is the plot of the Singaporean film Cash directed by Wei Ting Tan.

The Memory of Water directed by Mary Stephen, The Room directed by Latifa Said, A Woman Torn in Half directed by Marco Joubert, On the Border directed by Wei Shujun, Sailors of the Forest directed by Stefano Tammaro, The Camel Boy directed by Chabname Zariab, The Girls are Alright directed by Gwai Lou are the other films to be screened at the fest.

Three films of filmmaker Bill Morrison, who united archival films with harmonious music will be screened at IDSFFK. The American movie The Great Flood, portrays the Great Mississippi Flood 1927 in the US, whereas the film Miners’ Hymn moves through the obstacles faced by mining workers in America and the film of archival significance Decasia was the first film in the 21st century selected by the National Film Registry created for the preservation of world acclaimed films from America.Registration for the fest can be done at the help desk at Kairali theatre or through the website www.idsffk.in.