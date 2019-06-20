Lalithakala Akademi under govt, says Balan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan has said the government has not intervened in the controversial cartoon award announced by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.“There were attempts to tarnish the government’s image by using a section of the people. The Akademi is an institution under the government.

Many consider the Akademi as an autonomous body though Akademi itself seems to be unaware of it (its actual status),” he said. Institutions like the Akademi function as per the law. The government does not belong to any particular section of society.

The government will examine the Akademi’s further steps later. Balan said it was not the government which said the cartoon chosen for the award portrayed a religious symbol in a bad light but it was stated by the community concerned.