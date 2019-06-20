Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Lalithakala Akademi under govt, says Balan

Cultural Affairs Minister A K Balan has said the government has not intervened in the controversial cartoon award announced by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.

Published: 20th June 2019 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan has said the government has not intervened in the controversial cartoon award announced by the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi.“There were attempts to tarnish the government’s image by using a section of the people. The Akademi is an institution under the government.

Many consider the Akademi as an autonomous body though Akademi itself seems to be unaware of it (its actual status),” he said. Institutions like the Akademi function as per the law. The government does not belong to any particular section of society.

The government will examine the Akademi’s further steps later. Balan said it was not the government which said the cartoon chosen for the award portrayed a religious symbol in a bad light but it was stated by the community concerned. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalithakala Akademi
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Waiting for ‘Godot’ called water tanker, in Aminjikarai | P Jawahar
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
It was a thriller at Edgbaston but a calm captain's knock from Kane saw his side home | AP
Kane Williamson's maiden World Cup ton helps New Zealand remain unbeaten
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp