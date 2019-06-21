Beachy goodness

Aathira Haridas By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The view is breathtakingly beautiful, an endless expanse of blue, as far as your sight can take you. Nowhere else in the city will you get such a panoramic vista that astounds you with its sheer beauty. The Azhimala beach surprises you with its charm as you gaze at it from the cliff near the Sree Dharmasastha Temple, Chowara. The change in topography itself is a rejuvenating sight. Lush coconut groves which take dominance over houses that appear box like make up for the foreground. Then, you have the glorious sands of the beach skirting the blue waters, and an endless azure hue up till the horizon.

Tucked away some 20 kilometres off the city of Thiruvananthapuram is the Azhimala beach, one among the little-explored gems around the city. The pristine stretch of beach offers the ideal getaway for beach lovers. The serene stretch is often deserted, untouched by mankind, exuding a rare charm.

But Fridays and weekends see a good rush, the lifeguards tell you. The seas haven't taken over the beach yet, unlike other beaches nearby. If there is no sea erosion for a week, the beach will remain thus for at least one month, all yours to enjoy.

A walk along the stretch of beach which extends from Azhimala till Poovar can rejuvenate your soul in leaps and bounds. To experience a solitary bliss, avoid the weekends when the beach gets crowded. It is the ideal place to watch the sunset. The mornings are equally beautiful. Dig your bare heels in, walk along the stretch, and watch the waves breaking at the shore, offering you a grandeur no other beach in the city can. There is an approach to the beach from the Siva temple in Azhimala and also from the Sree Dharmasastha Temple, Chowara.