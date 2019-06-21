Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Beachy goodness

Tucked away some 20 km off the city of Thiruvananthapuram is the Azhimala beach, a pristine  stretch hich offers the ideal  getaway for beach lovers

Published: 21st June 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The view is breathtakingly beautiful, an endless expanse of blue, as far as your sight can take you. Nowhere else in the city will you get such a panoramic vista that astounds you with its sheer beauty. The Azhimala beach surprises you with its charm as you gaze at it from the cliff near the Sree Dharmasastha Temple, Chowara. The change in topography itself is a rejuvenating sight. Lush coconut groves which take dominance over houses that appear box like make up for the foreground. Then, you have the glorious sands of the beach skirting the blue waters, and an endless azure hue up till the horizon.

Tucked away some 20 kilometres off the city of Thiruvananthapuram is the Azhimala beach, one among the little-explored gems around the city. The pristine stretch of beach offers the ideal getaway for beach lovers. The serene stretch is often deserted, untouched by mankind, exuding a rare charm. 
But Fridays and weekends see a good rush, the lifeguards tell you. The seas haven't taken over the beach yet, unlike other beaches nearby. If there is no sea erosion for a week, the beach will remain thus for at least one month, all yours to enjoy.

A walk along the stretch of beach which extends from Azhimala till Poovar can rejuvenate your soul in leaps and bounds. To experience a solitary bliss, avoid the weekends when the beach gets crowded. It is the ideal place to watch the sunset. The mornings are equally beautiful. Dig your bare heels in, walk along the stretch, and watch the waves breaking at the shore, offering you a grandeur no other beach in the city can. There is an approach to the beach from the Siva temple in Azhimala and also from the Sree Dharmasastha Temple, Chowara.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp