How to lead a healthier and happier life 

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Yoga and mindfulness have become very popular globally to deal with lifestyle disorders and injuries. Yoga works not just on the body but also incorporates breathing techniques and mind modules so that we can lead a healthier, happier life. So how do we take this fantastic tool and make it accessible to all? There is now a newly-launched mindfulness mobile app (www.aham.life).

Says Nuthan Manohar, the chief content provider of the app, “I have used my research skills, knowledge of human anatomy, physiology and combined them with eastern wisdom to help people overcome the challenges they face.”

Aham was created from the understanding that what you seek resides within you. “In this fast-paced life, often the one we are most disconnected from is ourselves,” says Nuthan.

“If we were truly connected with ourselves we would be happy, healthy and in harmony.”

The app is available on the App Store and Google Play. It has three parts: move, breathe, meditate. “Through the app, the body, breath, senses, mind and behaviour all work intricately together to help you to soar,” she says.

Ideally, a medical condition should be looked at from the basic physical level. After all, most of our ailments are due to a sedentary lifestyle. But along with the treatment, if you include breathing techniques, recovery is faster. But the ultimate and most powerful tool is the mind.

“Aham includes many audio meditations that will help bring about a change in the mind which, in turn, will help one to face challenges with a powerful yet relaxed mental frame,” says Nuthan.

On Yoga Day, the beta version is being made public so that over 30 modules of audio and video training can be experienced free of cost. “The aim is to upload new and relevant content every month,” says Nuthan.