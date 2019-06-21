IDSFFK: A visual treat for film buffs

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The 12th edition of the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK) will commence today. Films will be screened at three different screens Kairali, Sree and Nila functioning simultaneously.

As many as 262 films will be screened at the six-day fest under different categories. Governor P Sathasivam will inaugurate the ceremony at 6 pm in the Kairali Theatre. Minister A K Balan in the presence of VS Sivakumar MLA, Kerala State Chalachithra Academy chairman Kamal, vice-chairperson Beena Paul, secretary Mahesh Panju and cultural affairs secretary Rani George, will preside over the inaugural ceremony.

The opening film ‘Selfie’ and 26 films from 8 different packages will be screened on the first day of the fest. International Fiction, International Non-Fiction, Carte Blanche Documenta Madrid, Hypnotic Pictures: Bill Morrison’s Work, Cinema of Resistance, History’s Witness: Jocelyn Saab, Negotiating Dissidence: Madhusree Dutta and Archive as Memory are the different packages lining up on Friday.

The 12th IDSFFK Life Time Achievement Award winner Madhusree Dutta’s two films will be screened at Nila theatre

Kairali Theatre

9.30 am - 'In a Foreign Country', 'The Fourth Kingdom'. 11.30 am- 'The Secret History of Aviation', ‘The Drip’ and ‘Your Face’. 02.15 pm - ‘Letter from Beirut’, ‘Beirut, My City’, ‘Sinecide or No One Believes Me But the Police are Chasing a Wrong Man’ and ‘Rosenwohl’