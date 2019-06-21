Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

In your atmosphere

 It has been close to two years since Rounak Maiti garnered the attention in the Indian indie music sphere with his country/folk-inspired debut album, Bengali Cowboy.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

Rounak Maiti

By  Rebecca Vargese
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: It has been close to two years since Rounak Maiti garnered the attention in the Indian indie music sphere with his country/folk-inspired debut album, Bengali Cowboy. Yet, barely a couple of months following its release, the Mumbai musician had already moved on and began writing a new single that would eventually make it to his 2019 album, Waiting on the Comedown. This  song marked a departure from Rounak’s previous guitar-driven endeavours, exploring a new sonic scape that included heavily textured sounds and ambient patterns. “I wanted to actively move away from the sound that defined country music. It was a conscious decision to create dense, rich textural spaces and drawn-out compositions that allowed me to breathe and speak freely within them,” begins the singer/songwriter, who currently lives in LA, over a phone call.

Room for squares
A thematic continuation of his debut album, Waiting on the Comedown (which  released a week ago) also deals with a sense of ‘unbelonging’ and loneliness that comes from being born in Cleveland, raised in Mumbai and moving to LA to pursue an education. However, the record forwards the theme by exploring emotions attached to relationships in the age of the internet. “I see a lot of myself in the album. It’s not self-referential, but music has become an escape and a means to cope with the stress and a method of self-care.” 

Describing the title of the album as ‘the anticipation for that one bit of nirvana amidst all the noise and clamour in the world around,’ the nine-track album was once again written, recorded and produced by Rounak Maiti within the confines of his bedroom. “I am very particular about the way things should sound and enjoy immersing myself in the process. I think working alone also allows me to push myself further,” says the 24-year-old, who did all the instrumentation and vocals by himself.

Sonic highways
Loud, yet soft — as Rounak described the album’s sound in an earlier podcast —Waiting on the Comedown combines elements of ambient music, shoegaze and dream pop. Concept heavy, in terms of the acoustic territory it looks to cover, the opening track From One Eye to Another offers a spacious introduction that builds up into an echoey hook, while Speak Out is heavy on the reverb and makes use of slow guitar strumming patterns. 

Chiselling out the melodies and hooks first, the lyrics are always the last thing to be written, we learn. “I am not thinking about the specifics of the song. I want the music to capture my emotion in a particular moment. The lyrics often allude to these feelings and memories in some abstract form.” One such memory that finds its way into the lyrics of the song The Whole World Is Watching — GPS talking / Consumed by suburban stillness / The feeling is frightening / So far out of reach — recalls Rounak’s childhood of growing up in the US and the ound of a GPS navigation system. “The voice of the navigation system takes me back to a time as a child, when   would be in the car with my parents, driving through the suburbs.” he says.

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp