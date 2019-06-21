Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Makeover for Ponnara Sreedhar Park

Many public parks, including the Ponnara Sreedhar Park are set to receive a major facelift under the Smart City project

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Ponnara Sreedhar Park, located adjacent to the Central Railway Station and the Thampanoor bus station, is an iconic landmark in the city. 

However, it has earned a bad name for long as it has turned into a haven for drug peddlers and other anti-social elements. However, the park is set to don a new look soon with a   renovation planned under the Smart City project of the Corporation. 

The spot, with a fountain, lawn, garden, a small hut made of bamboo and walkway, was once known for its ethnic look. However, things soon took a turn for worse. Even the ornamental lights were stolen.
New facilities

As part of the project, an open gym will be installed. “We are introducing more facilities so that children and adults can use them. Through the project, we aim to restore public parks across the city,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. 
The project is in the tender phase. According to officials, the outdoor gym aims to ensure that everybody can avail the facility. 

“The equipment to be installed can withstand harsh weather conditions. Open gyms are common in Bengaluru and New Delhi and have proven to be feasible. We hope to replicate the same here,” said a Corporation official. At present, most parks in the city are in a bad shape with withered lawns, broken benches and damaged fences. 

“By this week, the children’s play equipment will reach the city. We will be installing those at public parks identified by the Corporation,” said Sanoop Gopikrishna, general manager, Smart City Thiruvananthapuram Limited. The Sreekanteswaram Park and the Sree Chitra Tirunal Park will also get a makeover.

Comments

