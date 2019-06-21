MVD to automate traffic system 

Steni Simon By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) issuing strict instructions against the modification of two and four-wheelers, many vehicles continue to violate norms. Under section 52 (1) of the recent Supreme Court rule, modifications on cars and bikes are considered illegal.

As part of the activities planned under the Safe Kerala Project, the MVD has taken a decision to provide all enforcement squads across the state with lux meters to measure light intensity, sound meters to check the sound intensity and alcometers to check the amount of alcohol consumed. The project will begin in Thiruvananthapuram where officers will no longer have to be physically present on the scene.

Three months ago RT officers had served notices on 34 vehicle owners across the city who had altered their vehicles.

“We are trying to bring in a fully automated traffic enforcement system and a meeting was held by the MVD. A decision has been taken to provide all enforcement squads with the necessary equipment to check vehicle modifications and penalise offenders,” said Shibu S Itty, nodal officer of Safe Kerala Project. Due to regular complaints of the high intensity of headlights used in the vehicles blurring the vision of oncoming drivers, MVD had deployed lux metres and light intensity devices to track the violators.

“Using lux meters, MVD officials were able to report 45 cases of such violators who were fined. With the scarcity of equipment to check vehicle modifications, offenders escape most of the time. Now it will be solved, “ said an MVD official.

In Thiruvananthapuram, more than 30 cases of high-intensity lights were reported in the past three months. “Deploying the necessary devices will help in tracking the violator. Once the project is implemented, no violator will be spared,” said Shibu.

The Road Safety Week conducted by the MVD in schools and colleges to create awareness about traffic rules will conclude on June 30. MVD plans to select volunteers who will create awareness about road safety rules.