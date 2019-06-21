Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

MVD to automate traffic system 

As part of the Safe Kerala Project, the Motor Vehicle Department will provide lux meters to squads

Published: 21st June 2019 06:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Steni Simon
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Despite the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) issuing strict instructions against the modification of two and four-wheelers, many vehicles continue to violate norms. Under section 52 (1) of the recent Supreme Court rule, modifications on cars and bikes are considered illegal. 

As part of the activities planned under the Safe Kerala Project, the MVD has taken a decision to provide all enforcement squads across the state with lux meters to measure light intensity, sound meters to check the sound intensity and alcometers to check the amount of alcohol consumed. The project will begin in Thiruvananthapuram where officers will no longer have to be physically present on the scene.
Three months ago RT officers had served notices on  34 vehicle owners across the city who had altered their vehicles. 

“We are trying to bring in a fully automated traffic enforcement system and a meeting was held by the MVD. A decision has been taken to provide all enforcement squads with the necessary equipment to check vehicle modifications and penalise offenders,” said Shibu S Itty, nodal officer of Safe Kerala Project. Due to regular complaints of the high intensity of headlights used in the vehicles blurring the vision of oncoming drivers, MVD had deployed lux metres and light intensity devices to track the violators. 
“Using lux meters, MVD officials were able to report 45 cases of such violators who were fined. With the scarcity of equipment to check vehicle modifications, offenders escape most of the time. Now it will be solved, “ said an MVD official. 

In Thiruvananthapuram, more than 30 cases of high-intensity lights were reported in the past three months. “Deploying the necessary devices will help in tracking the violator. Once the project is implemented, no violator will be spared,” said Shibu.

The Road Safety Week conducted by the MVD in schools and colleges to create awareness about traffic rules will conclude on June 30. MVD plans to select volunteers who will create awareness about road safety rules. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Thiruvananthapuram news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Motor Vehicle Department Thiruvananthapuram
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp