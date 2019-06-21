Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

RBI diktat on moratorium not applicable for Kerala: Minister

Moratorium on agri loan repayment will stay if SLBC yields to state’s demands

RBI

RBI (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government would convene a meeting of State Level Bankers Committee (SLBC) on June 25 to ensure that the farmers get the benefit of moratorium announced by the state government on all agriculture loans in the state till December 31. 

Replying to the submission of Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, who sought urgent action on the Reserve Bank of India’s reported denial of the extension of the moratorium till December 31 this year, Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar said the RBI had not denied the moratorium announced for agri-loans by the state, instead it had stated that the SLBC can take a decision at its level in response to a letter. 

It means the moratorium will stay if the SLBC yields to the demands of the state. Moreover, the RBI’s statement was more about the rescheduling and restructuring of farmers’ loans beyond December 31 last year, he said. Meanwhile, he said the state government will ask the bankers to ensure that the agriculture gold loans provided by the bankers reach the actual beneficiaries.

 A report of the bankers had stated that they had given `48,000 crore in agri-loans last financial year.  
The minister said that the department will make a certificate issued by the department mandatory for availing agriculture gold loans.

Thirteen people had committed suicide in Wayanad and Idukki recently, but none of the suicides were because of crop loans, but loans taken for other purposes, he said.  The state will also not cooperate with bankers invoking the provision of the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interests (SARFAESI) Act to unilaterally recover the security from the farmers. 

As per the provisions of the Act, in Kerala only paddy land was considered as agriculture land, it cannot be agreed on, he said. All lands pledged as security for availing the agriculture loans should be considered as agriculture land and this would be presented in the SLBC meeting to be held in the next week, he added. 

