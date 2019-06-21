Seven LGBTQ films to be screened at IDSFFK

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Seven LGBTQ films will be screened at IDSFFK. Aham, a Malayalam film directed by Sooraj S Subash which depicts the inequalities faced by transgenders in our society, is one among the LGBTQ films. Another bold attempt in the list is Maravairi, directed by Jithin Lal, in the music video category. It celebrates LGBTQ life and liberty to live in one’s own existential substance.

Abhijith Pulparambath’s Ennodoppam tries to portray, home is not a place, but a feeling. It introduces two trans people who made a difference in their own lives and many around them, because they were treated at home like every human being should be treated.

Ennodoppam is the result of Abhijith’s 12-year experience portraying the lives of the transgender community through his photographs. Rubber Dolphins directed by Ori Aharon narrates the story of two gay men found true love in each other and it imparts a different perspective into our notions about the LGBTQ community. In Prisoner of Society, Rati Tsiteladze showcases unmatched observation skills as a director in portraying the identity crisis faced by a transgender woman.