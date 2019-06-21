Home Cities Thiruvananthapuram

Towards a better waste management future

 The cleaning staff of the city corporation will soon sport new modernised uniforms and will be armed with hi-tech cleaning equipment.

Published: 21st June 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 06:45 AM

By Aathira Haridas
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cleaning staff of the city corporation will soon sport new modernised uniforms and will be armed with hi-tech cleaning equipment. The first phase of the project will see corporation staff working in the Secretariat and Palayam areas with new uniforms and modernised tools.
Further, the corporation will also install more waste segregation boxes in the likes of the one installed in front of the health inspector's office at Sasthamangalam. In the first phase, two waste segregation hubs will be opened in Palayam and Statue.

The corporation's move of equipping its staff with modernised machinery is expected to be a step towards propelling the city to a better waste management future. “The uniforms of the cleaning staff will have reflectors and they will have access to most modernised cleaning machinery, like the ones used in malls. The waste segregation hub placed at Sasthamangalam has received a huge response from the public. It was kept on an experimental basis. More of these will be installed in the city. In the first phase, two health circles will receive waste segregation hubs. These will be implemented by August,” said Mayor V K Prasanth. All these are being implemented as part of the corporation's move to expedite the waste management strategies in the city. The corporation will be utilising its own funds for implementing these. 
The civic body has pioneered a bevy of waste management solutions and strategies in the city to manage waste scientifically. 

The Mayor has said the new move was just the step forward after the waste management solutions and strategies pioneered by it such as the annual waste management calendar, beacon equipped vehicles to check waste dumping the city, walkie talkies for the health department, 'kariyilapettis' to prevent burning of biomass and such. 

“We are trying to inculcate a better waste management culture among the people. Some still dispose of their napkin waste in these dry waste collection boxes. To address this we have stationed a corporation worker at the segregation hub,” he said. 

