Celebrating an ancient practice

P Sathasivam, Kerala Governor

Governor P Sathasivam leading the International Yoga Day observance at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "The International Day of Yoga raises awareness about the physical, mental and spiritual activity which helps us to cultivate a balanced attitude in life and enables us to perform our actions in a better way," said governor P Sathasivam while inaugurating the International Yoga Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan on Thursday. The Governor along with the staff of Raj Bhavan took part in observing the day followed by yoga sessions. 

Sathasivam recalled how Prime Minister Narendra Modi proposed a  Yoga Day before the United Nations General Assembly in 2014. "The fact that the resolution was endorsed by a record number of 175 member states, points to the universal appeal of Yoga. June 21 is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere and has a special importance in many parts of the world," he said. "Yoga brings peace to our mind and health to our body. It signifies the unity of thought and action and shows a holistic path to health and well-being," he said.

He requested staffers to continue practicing yoga every day. "By practicing Yoga, we are not just enhancing our energy, but also paying our respect to health. The health of every individual contributes to the nation's health. Through yoga, we are working towards a healthier and more peaceful India," he said.
Nearly 100 members participated in the observation lead by two instructors. It began with a prayer followed by a few basic yoga asanas. The yoga day observation has motivated the employees at Raj Bhavan to practice yoga on a daily basis. "Yoga is something that brings patience. It is not difficult as we think, I would like to practice it every day," said Prins S D. 

"With the observation, I got inspired to continue yoga every day," said Bindu V P, a staff at Raj Bhavan dispensary. "I practice yoga on a regular basis and it helps to keep myself motivated," said Manoj Babu, computer assistant. 

