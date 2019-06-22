Christ Nagar school celebrates Yoga Day

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Christ Nagar School, Kowdiar observed the fifth International Yoga Day with a host of programmes.

The programmes were jointly organised by the school and The New Indian Express. The event began with a speech in the school assembly on the importance of yoga by Neona Reji, a lower primary student.

It was followed by a half-hour-long yoga demonstration at the school auditorium by 50 students belonging to classes four to eight. The session was led by Prisa Thankam, the yoga instructor of the school. A set of competitions were also held at the school for the students. Essay writing, quiz, debate, and drawing competitions were held on the topic of yoga.

Since June 21 is also observed as the World Music Day, the school celebrated International Music and Yoga Day together. Singer Pandalam Balan was the chief guest. Hrudasree Krishnan, a class five student, spoke about the significance of music.

After a music performance, a ‘Natya Yoga’ was also organised where yoga was performed in the form of dance by nine students of the school.