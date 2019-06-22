IDSFFK: Crowds pour in as films reign supreme

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Friday welcomed film enthusiasts who came in hordes to witness the 12th International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala (IDSFFK), carrying their festival bags and sifting through books to decide the kind of films they would like to watch. The festival became a platform for lovers of documentaries and short films to explore films of various themes directed by filmmakers from across the globe.

The six-day festival is being organised by the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy. Close to 262 films including documentaries and short films are being screened at the festival with over 44 films being screened within the International category itself. About 74 films will be screened in the Focus category.

"Like other film festivals, this festival is a platform for budding filmmakers who want to learn and improve their filmmaking talent. Documentaries comprise research. This time there are more number of international films. Festivals of these kind must be conducted regularly so that people get an opportunity to view good films," said Beena Paul, the art director of IDSFFK.

The festival will provide a platform for film enthusiasts to learn myriad themes and techniques used by different filmmakers.On the first day of the festival, about 26 films were screened simultaneously in three theatres- Kairali, Sree and Nila to an overwhelming response. "I appreciate good films; I have been to all the film festivals held in the city in the past few years. Documentary and short film festivals offer different themes such as the struggle of the miners, slaughter of animals which makes the genre informative and sensible," said K Sahodharan, a retired teacher. "I have been regularly attending the film festival every year. Films are screened as per the theme," said 19-year-old Wasim Hussain, a film enthusiast and student from the Law Academy.

'Selfie' by Italian director Agostino Ferrente was the opening film of the festival. In the competition section, 63 films - long and short documentaries, short fiction and campus films will be screened. The 12th International Documentary and Film Festival of Kerala will conclude on June 26.