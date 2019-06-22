Kerala cooperative bank registers record profit

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala State Cooperative Bank has achieved a record business turnover of Rs 15,432 crore in the 2018-19 fiscal.

“The fiscal’s operating profit was Rs 281.91 crore. This is the first time the bank has recorded net profit after the bank director board sanctioned irregular loans in 2001-06,” Cooperation Minister Kadakampally Surendran said.

The net profit of the bank in the fiscal was Rs 72.39 crore. The gross NPA reduced to 3.16 pc and net NPA 1.43 pc. The minister said KSCB made the achievement at a time when several scheduled nationalised commercial banks faced net loss and huge NPA.

As per RBI, the average profit of state cooperative banks in the country in 2018-19 was Rs 31 crore. “While the RBI mandates 9% CRAR, the SCB’s is 22.54%,” the minister said.

The major criticism against the Kerala Bank proposal was the government was merging profit-making district cooperative banks with the loss-making SCB. But latest figures show the SCB is maintaining high operational excellence.

KMML distributes profit dividend to CM

T’Puram: The management of Kerala Minerals and Metals Limited (KMML) has handed over its profit dividend of Rs 2.47 crore to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The amount has been handed over by KMML Managing Director Febi Varghese in the presence of Industries Minister EP Jayarajan. Employees, V Ajayakrishnan, Jyothi, Shylakumar, Jayaprakash and trade union leaders Navas, Jayakumar, Manoj Mon, Santhosh Joy and Santhosh Kumar were present on the occasion.

Modern facilities

The bank launched a couple of modern facilities for its customers in 2018-19 including a mobile app that helps customers to conduct transactions between SCB branches and to other banks. RTGS/NEFT facility is available for cooperative societies, district cooperative banks and Urban Cooperative Banks to help their customers transact money to accounts with other banks. The RuPay debit card of the bank enables customers for online purchase and ticket bookings.

Item, 31 March 2016, 31 March 2019, Growth (` in crores)

Deposits: 6112, 8945, 2833

Loans:3412, 6487, 3075

Operating profit:

12.83, 281.91, 269.08